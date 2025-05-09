Vikings rookies hit the field for mini-camp in Eagan

The Minnesota Vikings opened their rookie minicamp Friday, launching a three-day session at TCO Performance Center that runs through Sunday.

The minicamp features the team’s five 2025 NFL Draft selections, as well as undrafted free agents and invitees vying for a spot on the 90-man offseason roster. Players will participate in on-field practices and attend orientation sessions aimed at easing their transition into the NFL.

“I know our coaching staff looks forward to this,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “It’s our first exposure to our draft picks, but also guys we signed after the draft. In a year where we only had five picks, we felt there was some significant positive movement we could have post draft.”

The Vikings’ 2025 draft class includes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (Round 1, No. 24 overall), wide receiver Tai Felton (Round 3, No. 102), defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Round 5, No. 139), linebacker Kobe King (Round 6, No. 201) and tight end Gavin Bartholomew (Round 6, No. 202).

The minicamp provides the team’s newcomers with their first opportunity to make an impression on the coaching staff and to get acclimated to professional football.