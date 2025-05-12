Vikings rookies excited to begin offseason program

The Vikings’ offseason program continues in Eagan and over the weekend the rookies had their mini-camp.

Following one of the practices, KSTP Sports spoke with 1st round pick OL Donovan Jackson, undrafted QB Max Brosmer, 5th round pick DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, 6th round pick LB Kobe King, and 6th round pick TE Gavin Bartholomew.

***Click the video box above to watch our interviews with the Vikings rookies***

The Vikings are hosting mandatory mini-camp June 10-12 at TCO Performance Center.

Organized Team Activities — not mandatory — begin in late May, with the dates as follows:

May 27-28

May 30

June 2-3

June 5

June 16-18