Vikings rookies excited to begin offseason program

By KSTP Sports

Interviews from 1st day of the 2025 Vikings rookie minicamp

The Vikings’ offseason program continues in Eagan and over the weekend the rookies had their mini-camp.

Following one of the practices, KSTP Sports spoke with 1st round pick OL Donovan Jackson, undrafted QB Max Brosmer, 5th round pick DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, 6th round pick LB Kobe King, and 6th round pick TE Gavin Bartholomew.

***Click the video box above to watch our interviews with the Vikings rookies***

The Vikings are hosting mandatory mini-camp June 10-12 at TCO Performance Center.

Organized Team Activities — not mandatory — begin in late May, with the dates as follows:

May 27-28
May 30
June 2-3
June 5
June 16-18