Vikings rookies excited to begin offseason program
The Vikings’ offseason program continues in Eagan and over the weekend the rookies had their mini-camp.
Following one of the practices, KSTP Sports spoke with 1st round pick OL Donovan Jackson, undrafted QB Max Brosmer, 5th round pick DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, 6th round pick LB Kobe King, and 6th round pick TE Gavin Bartholomew.
The Vikings are hosting mandatory mini-camp June 10-12 at TCO Performance Center.
Organized Team Activities — not mandatory — begin in late May, with the dates as follows:
May 27-28
May 30
June 2-3
June 5
June 16-18