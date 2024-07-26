Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy reviews first few days of training camp

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy met with reporters after Friday’s practice, the third of training camp. It was a lighter day, having more a walk-through feel. The first practice in full pads will come Monday.

McCarthy touched on how much further ahead he is now compared to the spring, advice that WR Justin Jefferson has given him, and what a successful summer will look like for him.

McCarthy spent the whole summer in the Twin Cities, and was able to get work in with former Viking and Carolina WR Adam Thielen.

The Vikings selected McCarthy at pick No. 10 in April.