Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy on missing season: ‘It’s kind of a kick in the balls’

Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy spoke with reporters on Friday in Eagan for the first time since undergoing season-ending knee surgery in mid-August.

“It’s tough. It’s kind of a kick in the balls,” McCarthy said. “But you take everything life throws at you and find the positive, good or bad.”

McCarthy still isn’t sure on what play he hurt his knee on Aug. 10 vs. Las Vegas at U.S. Bank Stadium. He said his knee buckled the next day walking down the stairs at his house. That’s what caused him to alert the team’s medical staff.

He will meet regularly with head coach Kevin O’Connell and participate in all meetings. In other words, he’ll get every mental rep possible while he physically recovers.