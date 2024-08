The cuts have continued in Minnesota as multiple NFL teams work to reduce their roster size to the required 53-player limit.

Tuesday saw Myles Gaskin, a long-time NFL running back, be released from the Viking’s roster. The news was first broken by Adam Schefter.

Vikings released veteran running back Myles Gaskin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2024 It’s the latest in a number of cuts, waives and releases expected to take place across the NFL today.

All teams are required to have their roster down to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Monday saw the Vikings release 14 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.