Vikings re-sign tackle Blake Brandel

The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed a member of the offensive line, the team announced Friday.

Minnesota agreed to a new deal with backup offensive tackle Blake Brandel, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent.

Brandel was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s played in 22 games since 2021, including a larger role last season when starter Christian Darrisaw was forced to miss time due to injury.

However, Brandel also suffered an MCL injury that sidelined him for the last several weeks of the regular season. While he returned for the team’s wild-card loss to New York, he played sparingly.

Outside of both tackle spots, Brandel has also taken reps in practice at center.