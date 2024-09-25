Vikings RB Aaron Jones eager for return to Lambeau after seven seasons w/ Packers

Over the first seven seasons of his career, Vikings running back Aaron Jones played 49 games at Lambeau Field. His 50th game there Sunday will be the first time he’s done it playing for the visiting team.

Jones makes his return to Green Bay on Sunday when he and the Vikings play at the Packers.

Click the video box on this page to watch Aaron Jones discuss his return to Green Bay at his weekly media availability at the Vikings’ TCO Center

The Vikings signed Jones to a one-year, $7-million deal this offseason after the Packers declined to offer him a new contract, ending his seven-season tenure in Green Bay. The Packers drafted him out of Texas-El Paso in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, an article in the Players’ Tribune attributed to Jones thanked Packer fans, the organization and the Green Bay community for how they treated him during his time there.

“It’s going to feel strange being on that visiting sideline for the first time, and being on the other side of this NFC North thing in general,” Jones says in the Players Tribune article. “But it’s ALL love, and it’s so much gratitude. Thanks for “betting” on me, riding with me, hashtagging for me, and everything else. Thanks for SEEING me.

“No G on the helmet Sunday, always one in my heart.”