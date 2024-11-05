Vikings place Reichard & DePaola on Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings placed kicker Will Reichard and long-snapper Andrew DePaola on Injured Reserve on Tuesday.

Reichard is out with a right quadriceps stain and DePaola will require surgery on his right hand.

Reichard, a rookie out of Alabama, missed the first two field goals of his career in the Vikings’ win against Indianapolis on Sunday night. He is now 14-of-16 on field goal opportunities this season.

Sources tell KSTP that the Vikings have agreed to terms with free agent kicker John Parker Romo, who will take Reichard’s spot on the roster. Romo spent time with the Vikings during the offseason and has kicked in the XFL.