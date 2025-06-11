Vikings mini-camp interviews: Dallas Turner, Jordan Addison, Blake Cashman, and Byron Murphy Jr.

The Vikings’ mandatory mini-camp goes through Thursday.

After the second day, our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with LB Dallas Turner, WR Jordan Addison, LB Blake Cashman, and CB Byron Murphy Jr.

***Click the video box above to watch our chats with Cashman, Murphy Jr, Addison, and Turner***

One note from Wednesday’s practice: LT Christian Darrisaw (knee) wasn’t spotted. This a day after he was active. It’s possible Wednesday was a recovery day after he pushed it pretty good on the first day. He’s not yet fully cleared.

His 2024 season ended when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during a game vs. the Rams in late October.

He returned to individual practice drills on the field with the team on Tuesday in a significant milestone along the way of his recovery. Darrisaw’s readiness for the season opener on Sept. 8 remains in question, but he’s trending toward resuming his familiar place on the left side of the line early this fall.