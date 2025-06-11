Vikings mini-camp interviews: Aaron Jones Sr., Jonathan Allen, and Eric Wilson

The Vikings’ mandatory mini-camp goes through Thursday.

After the first day, our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with RB Aaron Jones Sr., DL Jonathan Allen, and LB Eric Wilson.

***Click the video box above to watch our chats with Jones Sr., Allen, and Wilson***

The most encouraging news at mini-camp is that LT Christian Darrisaw is active. While he hasn’t been cleared for full contact, just seeing him moving on the field is a positive sign.

His 2024 season ended when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during a game vs. the Rams in late October.

He returned to individual practice drills on the field with the team on Tuesday in a significant milestone along the way of his recovery. Darrisaw’s readiness for the season opener on Sept. 8 remains in question, but he’s trending toward resuming his familiar place on the left side of the line early this fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report