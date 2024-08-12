Vikings’ McCarthy missing practice with knee soreness

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback will not practice with the team Monday night due to soreness in his right knee, head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Monday evening. McCarthy is getting some testing done and O’Connell expects to have an update before the team’s joint practices with the Browns in Cleveland on Wednesday and Thursday.

McCarthy completed 11 of his 17 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut against the Raiders on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.