Vikings-Lions will play on Sunday Night Football for top seed in NFC

The NFL announced late Sunday the schedule for Week 18 and that includes the Vikings playing at Detroit on Sunday Night Football. The game will start at 7:20 p.m. Central.

The winner takes the NFC North and gets a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl. The loser gets the No. 5 seed and must play on the road in the wild-card round.

The Vikings held on for a 27-25 victory over the Green Bay Packers to set up the high-stakes showdown in Week 18.

The Lions visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Win, lose or tie, they have to beat the Vikings for a second time this season.

This is the first time in NFL history that two teams will play with this many combined wins. The Vikings have 14, Detroit 13 or 14, depending on Monday night’s result at San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report