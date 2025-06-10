Vikings extend TE Josh Oliver for 3 more seasons

The Minnesota Vikings are signing tight end Josh Oliver to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

Oliver, 27, was set to be a free agent at the end of this season but will now remain with the Vikings through 2028.

The Vikings signed Oliver as a free agent back in 2023. In two seasons with Minnesota, he started 26 regular-season games, catching 44 passes for 471 yards and five touchdowns.

CLICK HERE for more of KSTP’s Vikings coverage.