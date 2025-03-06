Vikings extend restricted free agent safety Theo Jackson

Set to be a restricted free agent next week, the Vikings have reached an agreement with safety Theo Jackson on a contract extension, his agency, Equity Sports, announced. The agency noted that the first two years are guaranteed with total value set at $12.615 million.

Jackson, 26, appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings in 2024 and had 11 solo tackles, one interception and three passes defended.

With safety Cam Bynum set to hit the open market next week, this move makes it even more likely that he’ll land elsewhere.