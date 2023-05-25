Vikings DC Brian Flores chats OTAs, outlook for 2023

nbsp;

One of the Vikings best offseason acquisitions may not take a single snap this fall.

Widely regarded as one of the best young defensive minds in the NFL, new Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is preparing for his first season with the team.

Click the video box on this page to watch Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores chat with media during the team’s first week of OTAs (Organized Team Activities)

Flores has head coaching experience, having called the shots for the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021.

That followed fifteen seasons in various roles with Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots.

Prior to joining the Vikings, he was an assistant coach and linebackers coach for one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brian Flores – Coaching: •New England Patriots (2008–2009) – Special teams assistant

•New England Patriots (2010) – Assistant offense & special teams coach

•New England Patriots (2011) – Defensive assistant

•New England Patriots (2012–2015) – Safeties coach

•New England Patriots (2016–2018) – Linebackers coach

•Miami Dolphins (2019–2021) – Head coach

•Pittsburgh Steelers (2022) – Senior defensive assistant & linebackers coach

•Minnesota Vikings (2023–present) – Defensive coordinator Brian Flores – other roles: New England Patriots (2004-2005) – Scouting assistant

New England Patriots (2006-2007) – Pro scout