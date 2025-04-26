Vikings complete draft with three selections on Saturday

The Vikings started day three of the 2025 NFL Draft by adding Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins with the first pick of the fifth round (139th overall).

Ingram-Dawkins finished his college career with 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks for the Bulldogs.

The Vikings made two picks in the sixth round: Penn State linebacker Kobe King with pick #201, and Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew with pick #202.

King made 97 tackles (8.5 tackles for loss) last season for the Nittany Lions.