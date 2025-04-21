Vikings coach O’Connell: QB McCarthy has no limitations as offseason program begins

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters on Monday in Eagan, the start of the team’s offseason program.

When addressing the health of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, O’Connell said, “I think he’s ready to hit the ground running.”

In other words, McCarthy is a full-go. He underwent surgery last August on his right knee surgery for a torn meniscus.

***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s session with reporters April 21st***

The Vikings haven’t officially named McCarthy their 2025 starter, but all signs point to that happening.

O’Connell provided injury reports on a few other players too: