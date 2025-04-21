Vikings coach O’Connell: QB McCarthy has no limitations as offseason program begins
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters on Monday in Eagan, the start of the team’s offseason program.
When addressing the health of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, O’Connell said, “I think he’s ready to hit the ground running.”
In other words, McCarthy is a full-go. He underwent surgery last August on his right knee surgery for a torn meniscus.
***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s session with reporters April 21st***
The Vikings haven’t officially named McCarthy their 2025 starter, but all signs point to that happening.
O’Connell provided injury reports on a few other players too:
- LT Christian Darrisaw, recovering from a torn left ACL and MCL, which occurred on Oct. 24th: He’s doing well through his rehab process. “Knocked it out of the park,” O’Connell said. He’s up to running and lifting.
- CB Mekhi Blackmon, recovering from torn ACL last July: He’s just about at the end of his rehab. So, when the pads come on early in training camp late July, he’ll be more than ready to rock-and-roll.
- RG Will Fries, who missed the final 12 games of the season in 2024 for the Colts after suffering a broken tibia: He’ll be limited early
- DT Javon Hargrave, coming back from a partially torn right triceps: Like Fries, will be limited early.