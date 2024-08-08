Vikings coach O’Connell lays out QB plan for Saturday’s preseason game vs. Raiders

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, before Thursday’s training camp practice in Eagan.

He announced that Sam Darnold will start at quarterback in Saturday’s preseason opener at U.S. Bank Stadium vs. Las Vegas. Rookie J.J. McCarthy will come in after that, and play significant snaps, O’Connell said.

O’Connell also said that it’s unlikely that receiver Justin Jefferson will play, and same goes for safety Harrison Smith.

But do look for a good amount of first-teamers to see at least a little bit of action.