Vikings cancel Monday’s night practice, refund to be given to fans who bought tickets for event

Anyone who bought a ticket for Monday’s scheduled Vikings Training Camp night practice should expect money to be returned to them.

The team has announced its practice scheduled for Monday night has been canceled due to the weather forecast, which is currently calling for rain all day and potential thunderstorms. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.

Due to the cancellation, the Vikings Museum, as well as the Vikings Locker Room Store, will also be closed.

Another night practice has been scheduled for Monday, Aug 12. You can buy tickets for that event HERE starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

A full refund will be given to those who bought a ticket for the camp date and will happen within 24 hours for all purchases made – that includes Vizzy VIP Lawn, general admission for both adults and kids, the Vikings Museum and parking.