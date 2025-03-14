Vikings bring back LB Eric Wilson, host WR Rondale Moore for visit

The Vikings announced the signing of linebacker Eric Wilson and noted that they’re hosting free agent receiver Rondale Moore for a visit.

Wilson returns to Minnesota for his ninth NFL season in 2025 and his second stint with the Vikings, previously spending the first four seasons (2017-20) of his career with the team.

This past season in Green Bay, Wilson started 12 games, recording 72 total tackles, including seven for loss, 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hits, one interception, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Wilson signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017.