Vikings bring back Byron Murphy Jr. on 3-year contract

The Minnesota Vikings made sure cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. did not hit the open market. Set to be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2025 League Year, Murphy agreed to a 3-year, $66 million deal with the Vikings on Monday night.

Murphy, 27, set a career-high with six interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 2024, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. Murphy originally signed with the Vikings in March of 2023 and was a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 1019.

In his first six NFL seasons, Murphy appeared in 87 games, making 79 starts, and recorded 367 total tackles, including 19 for loss, 14 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 61 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He is one of 12 defenders and one of just four cornerbacks in the NFL to amass at least 350 total tackles and 14 interceptions since 2019.