Vikings OL Bradbury, WR Osborn meet with reporters at start of off-season program

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury and receiver K.J. Osborn met with reporters this week. Many players are in town for the start of off-season workouts. Attendance is not mandatory.

Bradbury re-signed with the Vikings in March after listening to pitches from the 49ers and others. In his first year in coach Kevin O’Connell’s system, Bradbury played well. He rebounded nicely after a rocky 2021 season.

Osborn touched on losing WR Adam Thielen to Carolina, RB Dalvin Cook’s future, and the story of saving a man from a car wreck earlier this year.

Note: KSTP Sports has heard that Cook is not in Eagan this week.