Vikings announce 2025 training camp schedule, 12 public practices

The Vikings announced their schedule for this year’s training camp, including 12 practices open to the public.

The training camp opens with Back Together Weekend on July 26 and concludes on August 14 ahead of preseason.

Ticket access opened to Season ticket members on Tuesday. The general public gains access at 10 a.m. on June 18.

General Admission tickets for 11 of the 12 practices will be free for season ticket members and children under 36″. Adult tickets are $10 and $5 for children under 17.

Night Practice at TCO Stadium presented by Vizzy offers tickets $15 for adults, $10 for children under 17, and free for children under 36″.

Up to 4,000 digital tickets will be available to reserve each day. Capacity for the night practice at TCO Stadium is set at 7,000.

There is no limit on paid digital tickets. Season ticket members can reserve up to four free digital tickets for a maximum of two days.

The practices feature autograph sessions for children, a family fun zone, youth football clinics, cheer clinics and prize-winning opportunities.

More information and the full schedule are available on the Vikings website.