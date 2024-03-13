Vikings agree to terms with DL Jonathan Bullard, bringing back veteran starter

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a new contract with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard on Wednesday as the NFL signing period opened at the start of the new league year.

Bullard was set to become an unrestricted free agent entering his ninth NFL season. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Bullard, who was a third-round draft pick in 2016 by Chicago, also has played for Arizona, Seattle and Atlanta. He has spent two years with the Vikings, starting 21 of 29 games he’s played in. He had a career-high 44 tackles and two sacks in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have revamped their defense by agreeing to terms with edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and inside linebacker Blake Cashman.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.