Vikings agree to terms with CB Jeff Okudah and WR Tim Jones

The Vikings on Tuesday agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Jeff Okudah and free agent wide receiver Tim Jones.

Okudah played in just six games last season for the Houston Texans due to a hip injury. He had just nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defended. He’s also dealt with a torn Achilles and an abdominal injury in his short NFL career.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick in 2020 by Detroit, he also has spent time with Atlanta. Now considered a journeyman, he provides cornerback depth. It’s a 1-year contract.

Jones, a former Jacksonville Jaguar, has excelled on special teams since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He also has added 17 catches for 154 yards the last three years. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad. It’s a 1-year contract.