1-on-1 with Vikings WR Adam Thielen on win over Arizona, November schedule, and more

Vikings WR Adam Thielen spent time Monday morning, via Zoom, chatting with our Darren 'Doogie' Wolfson.

Thielen has partnered with Minnesota-based Ambassador Hot Dogs, a staple in his house.

Thielen’s six-catch effort in Sunday’s win over Arizona moved him to 499 receptions in his Vikings’ career. That total is now third in team history. Steve Jordan, who Thielen passed on Sunday, is now fourth with 498.

The only two players ahead of Thielen on the Vikings’ all-time receptions chart are Hall of Famers Cris Carter (1,004) and Randy Moss (587).

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) breaks a tackle by Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Thielen, 32, noted that he feels he can do everything on the field that he did a few years ago.

The first place 6-1 Vikings play at 4-4 Washington next Sunday.