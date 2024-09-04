Viking Rookies host an all-abilities clinic for children with physical disabilities

As many Minnesota Vikings get ready for their season opener, their rookies traveled to Eagan Tuesday to give kids a day they won’t forget anytime soon.

The Minnesota rookie class arrived at TCO Stadium to host an all-abilities clinic, showing kids what it’s like to be a Vikings player.

Kids were able to run through drills with the rookies, just like a real Minnesota Viking would.

Children at the clinic all had physical disabilities — children who Vikings Offensive Tackle Walter Rouse said aren’t always given the same opportunities other kids have.

Rouse said the clinic allowed kids to have fun and smile, which in turn made him have fun as well.

“If I can put a kid, at least one smile on a kid’s face, that means the world to me,” Rouse said. “You know, coming out with this all-abilities clinic right here and, you know they don’t always have the opportunities that some other kids have. For them to be able to come out here and have the joy, the fun, just the expression you see on their faces, it just, it means everything to me.”

The Vikings kick off their season on Sunday with an away game against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CDT.