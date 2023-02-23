Video: Day No. 4 of full squad Twins spring training

Our Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus are with the Twins this first full week of spring training in Fort Myers.

Thursday was the fourth day of full squad workouts, with the Grapefruit League opener set for Saturday vs. Baltimore. It’s a split-squad, so the Twins will also play Tampa. Kenta Maeda will start vs. the Rays, Louie Varland vs. the Orioles.

***Click the video box above to watch video from Thursday’s workout***

The Twins made the INF Donovan Solano signing official on Thursday. He will wear No. 39. The Twins will use him at 1B, 2B, and possibly even 3B. A source tells KSTP Sports that the contract is for 1-year and worth $2 million. He can earn an additional $250K in incentives based on plate appearances.