KSTP’s Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus are embedded with the Twins in Fort Myers this week. Monday brought us the first full squad workout of camp.

***Click the video box above to watch video from Monday’s Twins workout***

Schmit’s live coverage begins Monday at 9 p.m. on 45-TV and at 10 p.m. on Nightcast on 5-Eyewitness News.

The Twins open their exhibition schedule Saturday vs. Baltimore, with Opening Day set for Mar. 30 at Kansas City.