Video: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore excited to land with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have finally assembled a proven group of cornerbacks, after a series of setbacks.

Stephon Gilmore was the latest and biggest catch.

“A lot of guys came up to me already, asking me for pointers and stuff,” Gilmore said after practice Monday. “I’m here to help whoever try to get better. Whatever I can do, man, on the field, off the field, that’s what I’m here for.”

The Vikings signed the 13-year veteran Gilmore on Monday, after agreeing to terms the day before on a one-year, $10 million contract with $7 million guaranteed. The five-time Pro Bowl pick and 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year was on the field for practice after finalizing the deal to join his fifth team in the past five seasons — none of which has needed him more than Minnesota.

“It’s been a little tough, but it’s part of the business. You can’t play the game forever, so you’ve got to take advantage of all your opportunities,” Gilmore said. “Not too many guys can play the game as long as I have and be successful, so I look at it in a positive way.”

Gilmore, who began his career with Buffalo after being drafted 10th overall in 2012, has also played for New England, Carolina, Indianapolis and Dallas. His past two seasons were a resurgence of sorts, giving the NFC East champion Cowboys a vital dose of leadership and skill for their secondary to help stem the absence of injured cornerback Trevon Diggs. Gilmore had a career-high 68 tackles, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed and one forced fumble in a career-high 17 games.