Varland recalled by Twins, will start Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins will have pitcher Louie Varland back on the mound Wednesday as they look to sweep the Kansas City Royals.

On Wednesday morning, the team announced Varland had been recalled from the St. Paul Saints and had optioned fellow right-handed pitcher Josh Winder.

Varland previously played during a doubleheader against Cleveland, allowing three runs on eight hits. While playing for the Saints, he recorded 84 strikeouts and 28 walks during 15 starts.

Team officials say Varland has started in six out of seven games for the Twins this season, where he has gone 0-4, with 29 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Game time is 12:10 p.m.

