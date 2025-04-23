Vancouver rumored to be in the mix as PWHL set to announce expansion plans Wednesday

Expansion talks for the PWHL are expected to take place on Wednesday, with a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m.

A source with the PWHL has reportedly told the Associated Press that Vancouver would be the next team added, though an official statement from the PWHL has not been confirmed regarding their addition.

The expansion announcement comes as the league has grown in popularity, breaking multiple attendance records set in its inaugural 2024 season.

A match in Detroit featuring the Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens drew 14,288 fans, breaking the league’s U.S. attendance record previously set in January (14,018).

A worldwide record was also set in Toronto with 19,285 fans in attendance, the all-time record for a women’s hockey game.

Currently, the PWHL is made up of six teams located in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa and Toronto.

The league did not state where potential new teams would appear, but speculations can be made based on the PWHL’s “Takeover Tour,” where games took place in areas without a PWHL team.

The 2024-25 season saw the PWHL travel to nine separate cities on the tour, including the aforementioned Vancouver in addition to Seattle, Denver, Québec, Edmonton, Buffalo, Raleigh, Detroit and St. Louis.