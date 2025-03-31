UW-River Falls women’s hockey team wins second consecutive DIII National Championship

On their home ice, the UW-River Falls women’s hockey team beat Amherst 3-1 on Sunday to make it back-to-back Division III national championships.

The Falcons are 57-3-2 over the past two championship seasons.

All three of UW-River Falls’ goals came in the second period. MaKenna Aure, Madison Kadrlik, and Bailey Olson were the Falcons’ goal-scorers on Sunday. Olson also had two assists. Falcons goalie Jordan O’Kane stopped 16 of the 17 shots she faced.

The victory marked the first time a Division III women’s hockey program has won back-to-back national titles since Plattsburgh State did so in 2016 and 2017