UW-River Falls women’s hockey reveling after 2nd straight NCAA D-III title

It was going to be hard for the Wisconsin-River Falls women’s hockey team to top last winter’s undefeated, championship season. While they took a few more losses along the way, the Falcons still ended up as Division III National Champs again this year.

Backed by a home-ice crowd in the Frozen Four for a second straight year, the Falcons took down West Region #1 Augsburg and East Region #1 Amherst to defend their national title.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ chat with Falcons seniors Allisen Carothers & Kenzie Dunn and head coach Joe Cranston about winning back-to-back national championships

🏒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊-𝟐-𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐒 🏒



We did it again … 𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘏𝘖𝘔𝘌 𝘪𝘤𝘦 with the best fans in @NCAADIII cheering us on!#FFT #WhyD3 #D3hky pic.twitter.com/7xjuoD7y4U — UW-River Falls Athletics (@UWRFFalcons) March 30, 2025

River Falls’ win makes the state of Wisconsin home of both NCAA womens hockey champions for the 2024-25 season as Wisconsin beat Ohio State for the Division I championship.

RELATED: Watch a “cinematic recap” of the UW-River Falls Falcons winning their back-to-back national championship