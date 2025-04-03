UW-River Falls women’s hockey reveling after 2nd straight NCAA D-III title
It was going to be hard for the Wisconsin-River Falls women’s hockey team to top last winter’s undefeated, championship season. While they took a few more losses along the way, the Falcons still ended up as Division III National Champs again this year.
Backed by a home-ice crowd in the Frozen Four for a second straight year, the Falcons took down West Region #1 Augsburg and East Region #1 Amherst to defend their national title.
Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ chat with Falcons seniors Allisen Carothers & Kenzie Dunn and head coach Joe Cranston about winning back-to-back national championships
River Falls’ win makes the state of Wisconsin home of both NCAA womens hockey champions for the 2024-25 season as Wisconsin beat Ohio State for the Division I championship.
