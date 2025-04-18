United FC ready to extend unbeaten streak to eight matches, host Dallas Saturday

Minnesota United is looking to extend its unbeaten streak to eight matches when they host Dallas in St. Paul on Saturday night.

KSTP Sports was at United practice Friday in Blaine and spoke with head coach Eric Ramsay and forward Sam Shashoua.

Five of their next eight matches come at home, which is more of an opportunity for United to strengthen their position in the Western Conference.

***Click the video box above to watch Ramsay and Shashoua meet with reporters on Fri. Apr. 18th***

Below is a match preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

FC Dallas (3-3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-1-3, second in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -155, FC Dallas +389, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts Dallas in Western Conference play.

United is 2-1-2 in conference matchups. United ranks sixth in the Western Conference drawing 41 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

Dallas is 3-2-1 against Western Conference teams. Dallas has a 3-2 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has five goals and one assist for United. Kelvin Yeboah has four goals.

Petar Musa has three goals and three assists for Dallas. Luciano Acosta has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Dallas: Averaging 1.3 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Kipp Keller (injured), Owen Gene (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Marco Farfan (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).