Under new first-year head coach, Orono heads to State Hockey for third straight season

Old enough to remember when their program won its first and only State Boys Hockey title in 2018, the 2024-25 edition of the Orono Spartans hope to ring up another title this year in their third-straight trip to the Tourney.

They’ve made it back to St. Paul under first-year head coach Mitch Hall. Hall was an assistant under former coach Sean Fish, who left to take over the program at St. Michael-Albertville.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Orono Spartans head coach Mitch Hall and players Luca DeCubellis and Miller Williams as they prepared for their third straight trip to the State Boys Hockey Tournament

Hall’s crew navigated a tough schedule that spit them out of the regular season with a 12-10-3 record.



That landed them the 3-seed in the Section 2A playoffs, which they survived with a 6-2 win over 6-seed Hutchinson then a pair of thrilling 4-3 wins over 2-seed Delano – in overtime – then #1-seed Minneapolis, whom many tabbed a prohibitive favorite to make it to State.

Underdogs as they may be, with two State Tourneys under their belt few expect the Spartans to be wide-eyed when they hit the ice as the 6-seed against 3-seed Northfield in the Class A State Quarterfinals at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

