Unclear when Lynx rookie Diamond Miller may return from injury

The Minnesota Lynx on Friday confirmed rookie Diamond Miller is dealing with an ankle sprain but didn’t provide a specific timeline for when she could return.

According to the team, Miller sprained her right ankle at the 3:05 mark of the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against Dallas.

An MRI confirmed the sprain and the Lynx only said Miller “will be reevaluated in the following weeks.”

In her first five WNBA games, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft averaged 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.

The Lynx are 0-6 and will be back in action against the Mystics on Saturday night.