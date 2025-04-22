Unbeaten in last eight games, Minnesota United preps for MLS-leading Vancouver

Minnesota United’s offense hasn’t generated much lately, but their defense has done more than enough to keep their 8-game unbeaten streak alive as they prepare to host MLS-leading Vancouver on Sunday.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Loons players Dayne St. Clair & Wil Trapp and assistant coach Cam Knowles

Back-to-back scoreless draws against Dallas and Toronto kept the two-month long unbeaten streak going. Since losing to LAFC in the season opener on February 22nd, the Loons have won four and tied four.

United currently sits third in the Western Conference at 16 points. Vancouver comes to town this weekend atop the Western Conference and overall MLS standings with 20 points (6-1-2).