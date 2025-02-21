Ty France aims to make an impact at Twins Spring Training

For Minnesota Twins veterans like Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Royce Lewis, spring training serves as a time to shake off the rust, get back into baseball shape, and prepare for the upcoming season. But for others, like first baseman Ty France, it’s a crucial opportunity to make the team.

France, who is looking to secure a spot on the Twins’ roster, could earn a million-dollar payday if he breaks camp with the club. The 30-year-old also has a chance to regain his all-star form after a pair of subpar seasons at the plate.

“I just want to come in here and be myself,” France said. “I’m not going to try to do more or do less. When I come out here and play my game, I’m a pretty dang good player.”

France is taking full advantage of his chance to prove himself during spring training. With the Twins in need of a first baseman, France has the opportunity to fill that void, showcasing his skills with ground ball after ground ball.

“We’re looking for a guy that has some experience over there, knows what he’s doing and can hit,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. “He’s got some experience doing all of that.”

After an underwhelming 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, France is focused on being a better hitter, a key factor in locking down a roster spot with Minnesota. Though he struggled at the plate over the past two seasons, his all-star caliber performance in 2022 remains fresh in the minds of many.

A fresh start with the Twins might be what France needs to rediscover his top form.

“More so just getting back to being a baseball player and competing again,” France said. “I feel like I lost a little bit of that last year.”

This offseason, France worked closely with former Minnesota Twin Denny Hocking to refine his swing. The two spent time simplifying France’s mechanics in hopes of putting him back on track. Now, France is swinging for a spot on the Twins’ opening-day roster, eager to make the most of his chance.