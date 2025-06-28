Two words: ‘Done Deal’ as Timberwolves, Naz Reid agree to 5-year contract

When the Timberwolves traded All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns last summer, a big reason why was to have the financial flexibility to keep forward Naz Reid long-term.

Well, that’s now official, as of Friday night. Two sources confirm that the Wolves and Reid’s representation are in agreement on a 5-year deal worth up to $125 million. The exact structure of the contract was still being worked through, as of late Friday, KSTP Sports was told.

Reid held a player option worth around $15 million for the 2025-26 season, but will turn down that option before Sunday’s deadline in order to finalize his new deal.

Reid was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year two years ago and had another impressive run during the 2024-25 season. He career-high totals in points (14.2), rebounds (6.0) and assists (2.3) per game.

The Wolves signed Reid as an undrafted free agent in 2019.