Two Section Tourney upsets down, Eastview girls hockey needs one more to earn Cinderella spot at State

First, they knocked off rival Apple Valley, who were seeded third in the Section 3AA bracket. Then, they took out 2-seed Cretin-Derham Hall. If 6-seed Eastview can pull of the top-three trifecta by upsetting 1-seed Rosemount on Wednesday night, they’ll be among the most unlikely teams to earn a trip to the Girls State Hockey Tournament in recent memory.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Eastview senior Ireland Murphy and head coach Herb Harvey as they stand one win away from taking their Cinderella-run through the postseason to the State Tournament in St. Paul

The Lightning entered the postseason with a 7-14-4 record. They only won one of their first eight games (1-6-1) this season, and only two of their first twelve (2-8-2).

But that record might be swayed simply by having come up on the short end of a handful of close games. Of their 14 defeats, nine were two-goal margins. Eastview’s goal differential this season only has them being outscored by a total of five goals: 86-81.

After running out to an early 2-0 lead in the Section Tournament opener against Apple Valley, the Lightning held on for a 4-1 win thanks to strong goaltending by Bethany Bigalke.

The Section Semifinal win over Cretin-Derham Hall came with far more drama. Senior Ireland Murphy – who had scored four goals all season coming into the game – finished off a hat trick with 11 minutes left in regulation to tie the game 3-3. After a back-and-forth overtime and 8 minutes, 12 second of double overtime, senior Ella Schafer hit the game-ender for a 4-3 win.

Cinderella’s slipper fits the Lightning well. They’re the lowest-ranked team in the statewide QRF rankings to have advanced to a Section Final in Class AA. Among all the teams still alive, only Hopkins/Park is ranked lower. But they’ve yet to play their Section Semifinal. They face Class AA’s #2-ranked Edina on Wednesday.

Also notable when looking at the QRF rankings, the two teams Rosemount eliminated – Apple Valley and Cretin-Derham Hall – are the two highest ranked teams to be knocked out in Section play so far.

Eastview lost two close regular season meetings with Rosemount 2-0 on December 19th and 3-2 on January 30th. In that second game, Rosemount scored three goals in a span of 3:35 late in the first period for a 3-0 lead before Eastview made it a close finish with goals in both the second and third periods.

They’ll play the Section 3AA Championship Wednesday night at 7pm at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.

The winner advances to next week’s State Tournament in St. Paul.