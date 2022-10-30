Two Rivers rallies late to advance in section semifinal

The Two Rivers football team had a single win during the regular season, but has rattled off two postseason wins after a come-from-behind 32-28 victory against Bloomington Kennedy in the Section 3AAAAA semifinal Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

Click the video box above to view full highlights from Two Rivers against Bloomington Kennedy

Bloomington Kennedy took a 28-17 lead with 2:04 remaining in the game.

Two Rivers found the end zone less than a minute later, Gabriel Goldenman rushed in from three years out. Plus a successful two-point conversion made it a 28-25 game with 1:10 remaining.

After an interception on defense, the Warriors scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds. Goldenman threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Owen Watson with seven seconds left.

Two Rivers won the game 32-28. With the win, the Warriors will play St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3AAAAA title game on Friday Nov. 4.