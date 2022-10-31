Two Rivers football team enjoying playoff run after rocky regular season
The Two Rivers high school football team — formerly Henry Sibley — is playing Friday night for a section championship. This after winning just once in the regular season.
The Warriors have defeated Hastings and Bloomington Kennedy in the postseason to set up this week’s rematch with top-seed St. Thomas Academy for a spot in the 5A state tournament. The Cadets won the regular season meeting, 51-0.
But Two Rivers is convinced they’re a much different team now, and the results back that up.
We spoke with Warriors coach Tom Orth and senior Owen Watson, one of the stars from Saturday’s win at Kennedy.
Saturday’s win over Kennedy was epic. Kennedy took a 28-17 lead with 2:04 remaining.
Two Rivers found the end zone less than a minute later. Gabriel Goldenman rushed in from three years out. Plus, a successful two-point conversion made it a 28-25 game with 1:10 remaining.
After an interception, the Warriors scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds. Goldenman threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Watson with seven seconds left.