Twins utilityman Willi Castro named A.L. All-Star

Twins infielder/outfielder Willi Castro has been named an American League All-Star. He’s replacing Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who’s sitting out because of a hand injury.

Castro, 27, is having his best year at the plate, batting .268 with a .784 OPS, 22 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 10 stolen bases. He has played in all 93 of the Twins’ games this season, playing second base, shortstop, third base, left field, and center field.

The Twins signed Castro before the 2023 season to a minor league contract.

Marcus Semien of the host Texas Rangers will replace Altuve as the American League’s starting second baseman for the All-Star Game. Major League Baseball says Altuve will rest his left hand, which has been sore since he was hit by a 94.3 mph slider from Minnesota’s Josh Winder on July 5.

Semien will start the All-Star Game for the third straight season. He finished second to Altuve in the final round of fan voting for starting berths and originally made this year’s AL All-Star team as a reserve by finishing second to Altuve in voting among players, managers and coaches.