Watch: Twins VP of amateur scouting Sean Johnson previews 2025 MLB Draft

Minnesota Twins vice president of amateur scouting and assistant general manager Sean Johnson spoke with KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson ahead of the 2025 MLB Draft, which begins Sunday night.

Johnson has had final say in the Twins’ draft room since 2017.

***Click the video box above to watch our full interview with the Twins VP of amateur scouting and assistant general manager Sean Johnson, July 9***

The Twins have four picks on the first day of the draft: 16, 36, 54 and 88. Sunday consists of Rounds 1-3, while Rounds 4-20 are scheduled for Monday. The Twins have a bonus pool of $12,653,000, which is 12th-most.

Johnson is happy where they’re sitting in this draft in terms of pick position and said the draft has solid depth with no obvious talent drop-off.

“There’s not a real sharp cliff where the talent level really falls off,” Johnson said. “I feel bad for the players that are going in the top-10 because they’re perceived as ‘not very good’ or ‘it’s a down year.'”

The one area lacking depth, Johnson says, is high school pitching. He said there’s one high school pitcher he’s sure will get drafted in the first round and isn’t confident he’ll be available by the time the Twins are picking at 16.

Johnson earned the new title of assistant general manager in January and has been with the team since 2002.

Among players on the current 40-man roster drafted by Johnson: pitchers Bailey Ober, Zebby Matthews, Louie Varland, Griffin Jax, David Festa, Travis Adams, Cole Sands, and Kody Funderburk, along with position players Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, Ryan Jeffers, Matt Wallner, Trevor Larnach, Luke Keaschall, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., and Eddy Julien.

Johnson also drafted current top-100 MLB prospects OF Walker Jenkins and INF Kaelen Culpepper.

He’s also seen draft picks like Spencer Steer, Reds infielder/outfielder, have success elsewhere.