Twins TV Stream subscriptions now available

The Minnesota Twins, with Major League Baseball, announced subscriptions for Twins.TV is on sale.

Twins.TV will allow fans to watch all Twins regular season games, besides exclusive national broadcasts, live or on-demand, without blackouts in Minnesota, Iowa, North, and South Dakota, and western Wisconsin.

A yearly streaming subscription, is available for $99.99, while a monthly subscription of Twins.TV allows fans to watch all Twins locally distributed games played in that month and costs $19.99.

Additionally, anyone who has purchased the MLB.TV All Teams subscription will receive the opportunity to add Twins.TV to their existing package.

“This is a momentous day for the Minnesota Twins and our fans as, together with Major League Baseball, we begin delivering the ability for Twins fans to watch our games where, when and how they choose,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “With blackouts lifted across Twins Territory and our games hosted on MLB’s direct-to-consumer platform – widely recognized as the industry-leading streaming service for live sports – Twins.TV truly marks a new era of broadcast accessibility and excellence.”