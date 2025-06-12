Twins trade reliever Jorge Alcala to Boston for utility infielder

The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday they have acquired minor league infielder Andy Lugo from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jorge Alcala.

Lugo, 21, has appeared in 44 games this season for High-A Greenville, batting .265 with 11 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 20 RBIs. Lugo has started 21 games at first base, 16 at third base and four in left field.

Alcala, 29, posted an 8.88 ERA in 22 appearances for Minnesota this season, allowing 24 earned runs over 24 1/3 innings. He struck out 28 and walked 15, while opponents hit .302 against him. Alcala has spent his entire major league career with the Twins since debuting in 2019, compiling a 9-13 record with a 4.32 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 166 games.

To fill Alcala’s spot on the 26-man roster, the Twins will activate left-hander Joey Wentz prior to Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers.