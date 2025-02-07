Twins trade Michael Helman to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for more capital

The Minnesota Twins have announced a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, giving utility player Michael Helman in exchange for cash considerations.

Since being drafted by the Twins in 2018, Helman has only played nine games for the Twins, making his first MLB debut in 2024 on Sept. 3 in a game against Tampa Bay.

During last year’s campaign, the 28-year-old went three for ten at the plate with two doubles.

The amount given to the Twins in exchange for Helman was not disclosed by the team.

The Twins now have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with 22 pitchers, five infielders, five outfielders and three utility players.