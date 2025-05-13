Twins to play doubleheader Wednesday in Baltimore after Tuesday’s game rained out
Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the Twins and Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Wednesday.
Due to additional impending weather, Wednesday’s first game will now begin at 11:05 a.m. Central, followed by the second game approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes.
The Twins will have a chance to add a 27th-player to their roster for Wednesday’s doubleheader.