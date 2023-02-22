Video: Day No. 3 of Twins spring training with CF Byron Buxton running

Our Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus are with the Twins this first full week of spring training in Fort Myers.

Wednesday was the third day of full squad workouts, with the Grapefruit League opener set for Saturday vs. Baltimore.

Encouraging: CF Byron Buxton running limp-free. He underwent knee surgery in the off-season. The Twins will slowly build him up, with the emphasis being on Opening Day Mar. 30 in Kansas City.

***Click the video box above to watch video from the third day of Twins camp, including Buxton***

Schmit and Ausmus are with the Twins through Thursday and will have coverage on the morning show and live at 5, 6, and 10p on KSTP-TV and at 9p on 45-TV.

